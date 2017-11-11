Bigg Boss 11: Divya Agarwal officially calls it quits with Priyank Sharma; here is proof

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma and his girlfriend Divya Agarwal have been creating many headlines for their comments in the show inside of the house as well as outside of the house respectively. However, now Priyank’s MTV Splitsvilla mate Divya Agarwal has officially declared her break up with him and we have a proof of it.

Well, currently in the Bigg Boss house, Priyank and Benafsha Soonawalla’s closeness has been grabbing many eyeballs of the viewers. However, their closeness seems to have not gone well with Priyank’s girlfriend Divya. Yes, apparently after seeing Bigg Boss 11 extra dose videos on MTV, Divya got upset with Priyank and Benafsha and put her official announcement about break up with Priyank.

Apparently, Divya recorded the video of Bigg Boss 11’s extra dose episode in which Priyank is seen holding Benafsha very tightly like a girlfriend as they can be seen extra cosy with each other on the bed. However, Divya put this video on her Instagram story and wrote, “Friendship? I won’t give him a second chance for sure”.

After all, in the latest episode, Priyank and Benafsha were seen discussing their so-called close friendship with each other. Reportedly, Benafsha has been dating Varun Sood. Thus, after Divya, it would be interesting to see how Varun would react to their closeness in the Bigg Boss house.