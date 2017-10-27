Bigg Boss 11: Dhinchak Pooja makes new song with swag, Hina Khan cornered by housemates; Day 25 action

Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 is becoming more interesting day by day. After the wild card entry of Dhinchak Pooja, the Bigg Boss house and its contestants become more vibrant as well as gentle towards her on the twenty-fifth day.

Thus, let’s see what happened on Day 25 of Bigg Boss 11 –

Day 25 starts with super energetic sensual morning song, Tip Tip Barsa Pani on which Arshi Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Chaudhary show their sexy moves.

Later, in the conversation, Shilpa tells Hina Khan about Akash Dadlani that he is good at heart and he is just pretending to be a bad one in the show. Meanwhile, Arshi says that Hiten has both varieties of ladies i.e ‘gharwaali’ as well as ‘baharwaali’.

Interestingly, Arshi complains to Hina about lice and Hiten too scares Arshi with the lice.

Watch Pooja getting influenced by team blue, tonight at 10:30pm on #BB11.

Click to know more: https://t.co/CMxQATnfeB pic.twitter.com/6oziNQKbho

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 26, 2017

Later, Bigg Boss asks gharwales to name one contestant who is the worst performer in the task. Then, after voting, five contestants vote Benafsha while eight vote against Dhinchak Pooja.

Team blue hui Pooja ko influence karne me kaamyaab! To know more, tune in tonight at 10:30pm! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/PGZ6MHNkBe — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 26, 2017

After that, Dhinchak Pooja gets upset and sideline herself from the other housemates. However, Benafsha takes initiative and asks Dhinchak Pooja if she is okay?

Surprisingly, Dhinchak Pooja doesn’t respond to Benafsha and goes to the washroom for crying.

Later, Benafsha again tries her best and apologises to Dhinchak Pooja. However, she doesn’t listen to her as she gets upset with everyone in the house.

Then, Akash tries to cool her down with her rap. However, when Shilpa tries to talk with her, Dhinchak Pooja doesn’t listen to her too and ignores her like a stranger.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss asks captain Hina to give two more names who didn’t perform well in the house. Then, Hina gives Arshi and Akash’s name by which Akash, Arshi and Dhinchak Pooja get nominated for the jail.

Moreover, Hina and Sabyasachi Satapathy gets mad at Dhinchak Pooja for her rude behaviour.

However, in the jail, Dhinchak Pooja sings her song with Akash. Interestingly, Jyoti Kumari too copies her.

Later, Sapna calls Hina in the kitchen and shows the mess created by Bandgi in the kitchen.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss gives Dhinchak Pooja a chance to win their luxury budget back by composing a good song on housemates with the help of Arshi and Akash.

Later, Bigg Boss asks Sapna to become a judge of ‘Sapna Ki Adalat’ in which Hina has to fight for her position as a captain with the housemates.

Sawalon ke ghere me aayi @eyeHinaKhan. Kya hoga Judge Sapna Choudhary ka faisla? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30pm! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/l22iz6iy7F — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 26, 2017

Then, Hina stands in the katghara and housemates throw bundle of questions at her about her captaincy and behaviour.

In this session, Sapna says that Hina only speaks about I, me and myself and doesn’t listen to anyone.

In the end of the session, Sapna says that everyone should get a fair chance to become captain.

In the night, Bandgi and Puneesh Sharma become cosy with each other. During this romantic talk, Puneesh asks Bandgi to come on his bed and asks for a goodnight kiss.

Watch Bigg Boss 11 at 10:30 pm on weekdays on Colors. Stay tuned for more updates.