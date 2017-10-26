Bigg Boss 11: Dhinchak Pooja breaks down while Hina Khan too cries alone; Day 24 emotions

Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 has turned into the emotional zone on its twenty-fourth day. While doing the luxury budget task, contestants are seen becoming aggressive as well as emotional.

Thus, let’s see what happened during the luxury budget task on Day 24 of Bigg Boss 11 –

Day 24 starts with lovebirds Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra’s romantic talk. However, Mehjabi Siddique counters them by saying that their romance is just a drama. She quotes, “langoor ke haath hoor lag gayi” as they are just doing this to survive in the house.

The housemates discuss the upcoming evictions! Who do you think will be evicted this week? #BB11 pic.twitter.com/VLNrQ3A81i

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 25, 2017

In the task, Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde start attacking each other as Arshi throws cow dung on Shilpa and then Shilpa throws water on Sapna. However, this water goes on to Sapna’s mic.

Further, Arshi also sprays mosquito repellent on Shilpa. Then, old enemies Shilpa and Vikas Gupta also get into an ugly fight.

Later, Hina as a captain, warns everyone about throwing water on the microphones. She says that if they do that then they will have to leave the game. However, Akash Dadlani doesn’t listen to her and stops Hina from making decisions on behalf of Bigg Boss.

Moreover, Mehjabi gets into argument with Puneesh and Akash for calling her ‘Kaali Bhoot’ i.e. Black Ghost.

Later, after Bigg Boss’s Khulja Sim Sim alert, Luv asks Bigg Boss to send Shilpa and Akash back inside the house for throwing water on the microphones.

Then, Bandgi starts instigating Dhinchak Pooja against Hina. Moreover, Vikas too tries to manipulate Dhinchak Pooja by telling her that her teammates will nominate her for being the worst performer in the task and send her to the jail.

Interestingly, Mehjabi furiously tells her life story to Arshi and Puneesh.

On the next gong of Bigg Boss, Mehjabi and Arshi to return to the house

Later, Bigg Boss sends Dominos Pizzas to housemates who returned to the main house.

The pressure of the task seems to be too much for Pooja. Stay tuned to find out what happens next. #BB11 pic.twitter.com/9NNuXxYnCo — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 25, 2017

Soon after that, Dhinchak Pooja ends her patience and enters the main house. By this, team blue’s Vikas gets successful in manipulating Dhinchak Pooja. She gives the reason that she was feeling unwell and cries.

Later, Bigg Boss announces the end of the task and in the end, Blue team wins the task.

Afterwards, Arshi tries to pull Dhinchak Pooja’s leg by asking about her love life. Meanwhile, Akash, Puneesh and Bandgi discuss votes.

However, in the garden area, Hina cries alone as Arshi, Akash and Puneesh said bad things about her family. Hina explains to Sabyasachi that she is upset because Puneesh called her “badzaat”.

Watch Bigg Boss 11 at 10:30 pm on weekdays on Colors. Stay tuned for more updates.