Bigg Boss 11 Day 92 action! Bigg Boss gives housemates unique task for nominations; read full details

> Bigg Boss starts with a task — Bigg Boss asks housemates to rank themselves based on overall performance and most popular contestants on a scale of one to six.

>> Akash Dadlani becomes the first one to claim top spot as his song, moods and actions have entertained the audience. Vikas disagrees with this and argues that Shilpa should be no. 1 because she had a beautiful journey and Akash can be third or fourth spot.

>> But Hina insists that she is the correct candidate for the top rank, as she is best in tasks and even in entertaining people.

> Even Puneesh shared his opinion saying that he doesn’t see himself p;aced anywhere below the first three positions. He also added saying celebrities contestant Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta had an advantage of fan following when they joined the show.

>> The BB housemates start a meeting of sorts. Shilpa says she and Hina should take up the fifth and sixth positions while Luv Tyagi, Akash and Puneesh can decide their places among themselves.

> Akash occupies the top stop, and declares he will place himself at the first position while Puneesh takes second and Luv third. Shilpa takes fourth spot, Hina fifth and Vikas sixth.

> Bigg Boss announces that this was the task for nominations and barring the first two, other housemates are nominated this week.

>> Puneesh and Akash get excited on hearing that.

>> Shilpa gets frustrated with Akash and says he is so mean and he’ll get a lesson for his behaviour in the house. After that, Shilpa and Akash get into an argument.