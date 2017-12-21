Bigg Boss 11 Day 80: Hina and Shilpa become friends, Akash becomes hero of poultry farm task
Mumbai: If you missed last night’s (Wednesday) December 21, 2017 episode of the most controversial show Bigg Boss 11, then here’s a recap.
* Wednesday night’s episode begins with Akash spotting similarities between Shilpa and Arshi, while Shilpa gets annoyed and says, “Isko saat janam lene hoge” while Arshi yelled: “Kabhi nahi.”
* The housemates start making strategies for BB poultry farm and plan whom to ditch in the luxury budget task.
The golden egg has been laid and it’s already thrown into the pool. Whose chances just ended? Tune in to #BB11 now! pic.twitter.com/VwfZM77cuN
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2017
* Meanwhile, Shilpa becomes emotional and breaks into tears. She said to herself, “Jitni izzat kamaayi sab gayi, yaha log bahut selfish hai.”
* Hina creates chaos in the house and tries to create differences between Vikas Gupta and Priyank. She says that Vikas saved Priyank over Hiten Tejwani, because Priyank wants to work outside that’s why he’s being nice to Vikas.
* Further, Vikas clarifies and tries to resolve the issue.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 Day 79: Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta fight over golden egg, Arshi blasts betrayers Priyank and Luv
* First golden egg has Akash Dadlani name inscribed, and Puneesh Sharma decides to take revenge. All the housemates played with Akash’ egg, and finally throw it into the pool and discard Akash from captaincy race.
* Hina shouts at Vikas for touching her inappropriately during the game. But Vikas was protecting the golden egg and fell over Hina, which leads to intense fight between them.
The battle for captaincy turns extremely intense! Catch all the action tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/qtnCJi5iZB
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 20, 2017
* In his defence, Vikas said that, “Hina was simply taking advantage of being a woman and accusing him falsely, when in reality she was constantly hugging the men of the house.”
* The contestants continue the poultry farm task. Akash Dadlani plays from his heart and becomes a hero of task on Bigg Boss.
* After the task, Hina and Shilpa are seen together in friendship sharing a good laugh at Vikas’ expense and appreciate Akash’s efforts in the task.
.@lostboy54 is out of the captaincy race! Find out how he reacts, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/KErg0vk3Qg
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2017
* Akash goes crazy over his victory and yells: “Dadlani hoon main Dadlani.”
* Once upon a time Arshi and Shilpa were good friends in BB house, and now Arshi Khan does not want Shilpa as the next captain of the house. She tries her best to convince gharwale but she finds herself alone in the quest as gharwale favoure Shilpa.