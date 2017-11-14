Bigg Boss 11 Day 43: Priyank Sharma goes bald to save Hiten, Benafsha nominates herself for two weeks

Mumbai: If you missed last night’s (Monday) November 14, 2017 episode of the most controversial show Bigg Boss 11, November 13, then here’s a recap.

* The day starts with Puneesh Sharma complimenting Hiten Tejwani that he is only celebrity in the Bigg Boss house. Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi discuss about love brewing between Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla.

* Priyank compliments Benafsha that she has a soft and kissable hand. After that, Benafsha says to Shilpa Shinde that Priyank is calling her to lift her back.

*Shilpa gets angry on Priyank. For that Benafsha apologises to Shilpa and also says that she is her mother’s age. Further, Hina slams Priyank for saying wrong things to Shilpa.

* Puneesh and Bandgi discuss about the relationship between Vikas and Shilpa. However, Akash reveals that all fight between Vikas and Shilpa was planned and they are faking their fight. Further, Akash apologises to everyone in the Bigg Boss house and says Shilpa is not her mother.

Kya @lostboy54 aur Shilpa Shinde ne racha jhute jhagde ka natak? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/EiVHp6e7Yr — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 13, 2017



* Bigg Boss calls in the house and Hina picks the phone. Bigg Boss tells Hina that she is mentioned for the eviction and she will only get saved if she convinces Luv to make a tattoo of zero on his forehead for Sapna.

* Luv Tyagi agree to do so.

* Akash get nominated and he will only be saved if Hiten destroys his family photo. Hina agrees to this and destroys his family photo.

* Shilpa get tries to clear relationship with Vikas to Akash. Vikas gets upset with Akash.

* Priyank Sharma saves Hiten and sacrifices his hair to Keep Hiten in the game. He shaves his hair in the show and makes contestants proud.

Dosti ke imtehan mein kaun hoga pass aur kaun fail? Pata lagane ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM! pic.twitter.com/pFJIaAMr7B — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 13, 2017



* Benafsha chooses to be nominated for two weeks to save her close friends Priyank “Nominated for life”. Vikas tries to convince Benafsha to not support Priyank in this.

* Benafsha accepts Bigg Boss’ decision and gets nominated for the next two weeks.