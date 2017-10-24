Bigg Boss 11 Day 22 highlights: Jokes cracked on Dhinchak Pooja, Hina-Akash fight continues

Mumbai: If you missed last night’s (Monday) October 23, 2017 episode of the most controversial show Bigg Boss 11, then here’s a recap.

* As you know Priyank Sharma has entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card with Dhinchak Pooja.

* In yesterday’s episode Dhinchak Pooja rocked the show with ankohi jugalbandi with Aakash. Hina Khan takes a dig at Pooja, making jokes on her rap songs jokes. The housemates also joke about Dhinchak Pooja. On the other side, Arshi Khan is worried about Pooja’s hygiene and wants some medicine.

* After sometime, Hina Khan decides not to cook food for the housemates who are not performing their duties. Akash Dadlani has a clash of words with Hina Khan over distribution of foods. Overnight Arshi and Puneesh Sharma are discussed over who should be nominated for elimination.

* In the early morning, the housemates wake up with the song ‘Tumhi Ho Bandhu’, but after some times the war zones are started as Akash justifies his anger towards Hina, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan.

* And the nomination round has been started by Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss says to housemates that they are not following the rules of Bigg Boss house. And, also tells 6 housemates to nominate themselves for not following the rules of the house. And thus the nomination task began.

* Shilpa urges that she is not here to make friends or relationships. In the task, Arshi and Benafsha Soona are paired together. Puneesh Sharma with Sapna Chaudhary, Mehjabi Siddhiqui with Jyoti Kumari and Vikas Gupta with Sabyasachi Satpathy. Now, we have to see who will fail to fulfil the task and get nominated.

* During the task, Hina Khan leaves Akash’s hand as she gets hurt. And Akash get nominated, and on this Hina Khan is seen very happy. On the other side, Shilpa Shinde, Benafsha, luv, Sapna, Jyoti, and Vikas Gupta are nominated for elimination this week.

* Hina Khan accuses Puneesh Sharma for provoking Akash Dadlani. Puneesh and Arshi are stand up by the side for their friends Akash Dadlani. But, the fight between Hina and Akash continues as they get personal. Puneesh Sharma says everyone is looking to create a fight against him and Akash Dadlani.

* After Akash Dadlani, Bandgi Kalra seems to be Captain Hina Khan’s next target!