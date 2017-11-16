Bigg Boss 11 contestants to welcome Padmavati actors Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in shahi andaz

Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer period dram Padmavati has been facing a lot of controversy since its making. However, this doesn’t stop the actors from promoting their film as Deepika aka Rani Padmini, Shahid aka Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer aka Alauddin Khilji are all set to promote the Padmavati on various platform. Reportedly, Deepika and Shahid will be seen promoting the film together while Ranveer will be promoting it solo.

Recently, as per the DNA report, Padmavati stars Deepika and Shahid are going to promote the film on Salman Khan’s famous reality show Bigg Boss 11. And guess what, the Bigg Boss 11 contestants are going to welcome Rani Padmini and Maharawal Ratan Singh in shahi andaz. Yes, a source close to the development was quoted by DNA as saying, “The Bigg Boss house will be converted into a palace and will be called Shahi Darbar. Both the actors will go inside the house and interact with the contestants. Deepika has always said she likes the show and has appeared every time she had a film to promote. She and Salman share great chemistry. Shahid too has a good equation with Salman and they have created some fun moments on screen earlier as well.”

Reportedly, Shahid and Deepika will be shooting this episode on Saturday, which will be aired on Sunday. Oh my-my, we can’t wait to see Salman and Deepika again on the stage after two years. Moreover, Shahid’s presence will also give an additional essence to the masti.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2017.