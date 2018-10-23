Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta lashes out at Sreesanth, Dipika and others for mocking Rohit Suchanti’s sexuality

The sexuality of a person if not straight has always been mocked and made fun of. While Indian law has openly accepted that being a homosexual or bisexual is as normal as being heterosexual, it seems that Indians still find it funny to joke about such sensitive topic. It so happened that in the twelfth season of Bigg Boss, a few contestants mocked Rohit Suchanti’s and his sexual orientation.

While Karanvir Bohra stated that Rohit swings both the ways, ex cricketer Sreesanth said that Rohit is wearing the color purple which makes him gay. While Dipika Kakkar didn’t comment on Rohit’s sexuality she too laughed on Sreesanth’s comment. This irked Vikas Gupta who was one of the contestant at Bigg Boss 11. Apparently Vikas too was mocked for his sexuality and was often teased as gay in the reality show.

Angry with the contestant’s behavior especially friend Dipika Kakkar’s, Vikas tweeted an open letter where he lashed Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth and Dipika kakkar for their insensitive comments. Check out the tweet below:

I am extremely upset after what I saw today on #BigBoss12 on @ColorsTV . So I wrote this ‘The Color Purple’ . Hoping it reaches the right people who read and share it ahead . It’s important that we don’t let people think it’s okay to do this #TheColourPurple #BeKind pic.twitter.com/ohE6m8vgQy — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) October 22, 2018

Vikas is currently seen hosting MTV’S reality show ‘Ace of Sapce’.