Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde bags Bollywood film courtesy Salman Khan

The winner of the eleventh season of Bigg Boss, Shilpa Shinde won many hearts in the house as well as outside, with her simplicity and calm attitude. It was also a known fact that Shilpa was Salman’s favorite as the actor was often trolled on social media for supporting Shilpa even when she was wrong in the house. Salman also once stated that his mom really likes Shilpa Sinde.

Anybody who knows Salman inside out, knows about the fact that he has always helped those people who have special place in his heart. Salman has launched actors like Daisy Shah, Athiya Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi just because he shares good relationship either with them or their families. Now another one whose life has been made by the generosity of Salman Khan is none other than Shilpa Shinde. The actress has bagged a role in the film Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyun Kaala which also stars Iulia Vantur.

Shilpa confirmed the same to Bollywoodlife.com without revealing any details. She said, “I’m too excited honestly, but I won’t be able to divulge any information as it is too soon,” It is stated that her character will be similar to that of Basanti from Sholay. It will be a chirpy and talkative character which Shilpa is famous for playing, as her last character in TV was of Angoori Bhabhi was of the same caliber.