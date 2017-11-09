Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma’s MTV Splitsvilla friend Nibedita Paul says, he’s not a cheater in love

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma has recently been countered by his girlfriend Divya Agarwal for allegedly dating his USA based ex-girlfriend, Nikita Nagpal. Since then, the heartthrob of every girl has been portrayed negatively in the media. However, now his MTV Splitsvilla’s ideal match Nibedita Paul comes in support.

MTV Splitsvilla X contestant and ideal match of Priyank, Nibedita told Bollywood Life, “I know him since a few months and I am aware of Nikita. Priyank had spoken about her on Spiltsvilla and even when he was doing Roadies if I am not mistaken. It was not such a huge secret.” She further clarified about dating Divya. She said, “Priyank has always maintained that he was dating Divya. He never said they were in a relationship.”

Well, Divya has clearly expressed her disappointment for Priyank, when said in the Bigg Boss 11 house that he has a ‘secret jaan’ in the USA. However, there is no confirmation about the same. But we must say that Priyank and Divya, who are known as ‘Divyank’, have always been loved by their fans.