Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra turned down condom ad; and the reason will surprise you

Intimacy has become the part of Bigg Boss house, but this season it seem that it has crossed all the limits. The couple Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra kissing, holding hands have gone far ahead. They have been spotted sleeping with each other under one quilt on many occasions and recently the two were seen entering the bathroom together at 1:30 in the night.

Some reports doing the rounds now claim Bandgi was offered a condom ad year and a half back but she turned it down because it would upset her father. As per the source of Tellychakkar.com, “Bandgi was offered a condom ad a year and a half before but she refused it saying that she did not want to do anything that would upset or offend her parents. Now, she clearly seems to have forgotten that inside the house. Funnily, every time Puneesh and Bandgi are together, the ticker of the condom ad comes. The channel and brand are surely cashing in on what they are doing inside the house. And she is not even aware of it. Karma surely has a way of retribution.”

Meanwhile, looking at her antics, her father has been admitted to hospital. A source told TellyChakkar.com, “Bandgi hails from a small town of Punjab called Jalalabad. Belonging to a well-to-do family, her relatives are immensely unhappy with what she has been doing inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Owing to such rumours and gossip against her reputation, Bandgi’s father was recently rushed to the hospital because of high blood pressure issues.” And her landlord will throw her out once she returns to Mumbai, This will be quite a difficult time for Bandgi.

The love of my life ..😍💗❤❤ A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Sep 23, 2015 at 9:42am PDT

On last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan warned Bandagi that if she is too concerned about her image, she should be careful of her actions in the Bigg Boss house.