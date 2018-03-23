Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra loses 18-year-old cousin to cancer, expresses shock in Instagram post

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra, who came into the limelight for her PDA romance with another contestant Puneesh Sharma, recently faced the biggest shock of her life. Reportedly, two days ago, Bandgi Kalra’s 18-year-old cousin brother Parth, died due to lung cancer. Hence, Bandgi went into deep shock, and her latest Instagram post reflects the same.

Bandgi wrote a huge Instagram post in which she also posted two pictures of her dear late brother. She wrote, “My heart breaks and aches since the day I have heard this news, I have lost my 18-year-old cousin brother to cancer two days back. A week ago he was detected with 4th stage lung cancer and not even a week he could survive although he was perfectly fine always we couldn’t save him. I am still in shock and I think will always stay in shock, life has become so unpredictable and fragile that anywhere anytime anything can happen. These losses can never be fulfilled no matter what we get in life. We never realize how less time we spend with our people until they are gone and this incident in my life is a lesson for me, starting today I am going to spend as much time I can spend with my dear ones in life & I would request everyone the same you never know what’s gonna happen tomorrow !! May god he rest in peace PARTH KAPOOR !!”

Living in Mumbai, Bandgi had to rush to her hometown after learning about her brother’s demise. May Parth’s soul rest in peace!