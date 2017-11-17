Free Press Journal
Bigg Boss 11: Bikini babes Benafsha, Hina and Bandgi create hot waves in swimming pool; Watch video

— By Sumit Rajguru | Nov 17, 2017 02:54 pm

— By Sumit Rajguru | Nov 17, 2017 02:54 pm
bigg boss 11, bigg boss 11 updates, Bigg Boss 11 contestants, BB11, BB11 updates, Bikini babes in bigg boss,

Bigg Boss 11 contestants have always been seen arguing with each other. However, in tonight’s episode, we are going to see beautiful girls of Bigg Boss house turning into bikini babes. Yes, Benafsha Soonawalla, Hina Khan and Bandgi Kalra will be seen enjoying swimming with other male housemates. Especially, the trio will be wearing bikini which indeed creates hot waves in the atmosphere.

Well, the promo has been released on the social media in which we can see Benafsha, Hina and Bandgi diving in the pool with Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma, Priyank Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Hiten Tejwani and Luv Tyagi. Interestingly, Bandgi will also be seen spending quality time with Puneesh.

Further, Arshi Khan too dazzles in the pool in beautiful pink saree. Her hot dance moves will be catching everyone’s eyeballs effortlessly. Meanwhile, Bandgi Kalra, Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma will be fighting for the captaincy task. Let’s see who will win the task.

