Bigg Boss 11: Bigg Boss surprises contestants with special diwali gifts; Day 18 happiness

Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 has been in the news for its controversial contestants and their heated arguments. However, on the eighteenth day, the contestants have seen happy and joyful.

Thus, let’s see what special happened on Day 18 of Bigg Boss 11 house –

Day 18 starts with Arshi Khan and Hina Khan’s heated argument in which Hina scolds Arshi for her bad behaviour. However, Arshi reverts her in a furious way.

During an argument, Arshi spits at Hina and calls her ‘Behuda Aurat’.

Later, a new day arrives as contestants dances on the sweet Diwali song. Moreover, they greet everyone by saying Happy Diwali.

The housemates get emotional after receiving messages & gifts from their family on Diwali. Watch #BB11 tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/4PgF8XKgDL

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 19, 2017

Then, Bigg Boss announces that captain of the house, Puneesh Sharma can release contestants who were put in the jail. However, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari refuse to come out of jail.

Especially, Vikas refuses to enter in the main house. Later, Bigg Boss strictly tells him that he can’t live in the Kaal-Kothari after Bigg Boss’s order of release.

Meanwhile, Arshi wishes everyone a Happy Diwali. Interestingly, Arshi hugs Shilpa Shinde tightly as she tries to solve her grudges with her.

Later, Bigg Boss announces that every contestants’ family members have shared special gifts for them. However, they need to guess the clue right with every housemate’s consent in which they should name one contestant for whom the clue is written.

Gharwale guesses Akash Dadlani, Arshi Khan, Hina Khan, Sapna Chaudhary, Vikas Gupta, Hiten Tejwani and Shilpa Shinde’s clues right.

However, they fail to guess Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Benafsha Soonawalla’s clues. Thus, Mehjabi breaks down into tears as she couldn’t accept the gifts from her family.

Meanwhile, Gharwales who got their gifts become emotional and feel special.

Interestingly, all of them wear traditional clothes and click selfie in Oppo smartphone. Later, they hold each other’s hands and sing a song ‘Haste Haste Kat Jaye Raste’.

In the late night, lovebirds in the house, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma spend quality time with each other in which Puneesh finally confesses that he has fallen in love for Bandgi.

Watch Bigg Boss 11 at 10:30 pm on weekdays on Colors. Stay tuned for more updates.