Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla clarifies why she went to Priyank’s bed in long Instagram post

Mumbai: Benafsha Soonawalla has written an open letter to Priyank and haters to clarify why she went to Priyank’s bed in the Bigg Boss house. Benafsha has written a long post on Instagram page. The open letter touched upon all the questions that people had.

She shared a picture with Priyank from inside the Bigg Boss house and wrote the below message.

So I got out of bigg boss and saw A hell lot of hate. I couldn’t understand why. Then I saw ONE, just one episode and I was like I can’t see any of it. I don’t blame you guys for hating on me. Cause y’all have no idea what actually happened, just like the housemates didn’t. Pri, you’ve always been my best friend but for you to make wrong statements in the house about this was the worst thing you could’ve done to me. You KNEW it was all a joke. Why did you. I’ve been in house arrest and quiet for 3 days and I’ve got to say it now because not just me but everyone that’s close to me is getting affected. I’m sure it must be the easiest thing to watch behind a screen and judge a person, we all do it, including me. If I was you, I’d judge me too. BUT there’s a difference. I was there for 24 hours per day and y’all got to see just one hour of it. Ever gave it a second thought?

EVERY CONVERSATION WITH PRIYANK WAS IN GOOD FUN AND HUMOUR. I WOULD CATCH HOLD OF HIM LATER AND WE WOULD LAUGH ABOUT IT. I DID IT TO TEASE HIM AND MAKE HIM AWKWARD AND THEN I WOULD LAUGH ABOUT IT AND MAKE FUN IF HIM! THE LAUGHING PART WAS NOT SHOWN.

Yes I genuinely went on his bed one night to say sorry, cried and hugged him slept next to him for a few minutes and as soon as I woke up I went in my own. I am from a little Parsi family and I lead a simple, fun, ambitious and chilled life. Talking about V everything was just to scandalise pri and then laugh about it. Yes my sense of humour is weird. For all the people saying I did it for footage and camera? My relationship with the camera was intact even before bigg boss and will be even now. I don’t see a camera and go crazy, it’s my job, I’m used to it. If I had to “fake” a relationship, I’m not a fool to keep mentioning V A LOT of times all through bigg boss and put a VS batch in my bed. All those Comparisons I did later, was AGAIN, to tease him and scare him and then laugh about it. I’m sorry it looked wrong. But it wasn’t. This is a message for the haters. Say what you want to me. I understand it wasn’t shown as a joke to y’all. But ONE word to anybody that I love and I swear lI’ll catch hold of you wherever you are.

Check out Benafsha Soonawalla post here: