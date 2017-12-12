Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma’s ex Divya Agarwal clicked in the same frame

Mumbai: Divya Agarwal made her entry in the Bigg Boss house last week. She was the girlfriend of Priyank Sharma, but when Priyank got close to ex-contestant Benafsha Soonawalla, speculations ran rife that Priyank and Divya parted ways.

In the Bigg Boss house, Benafsha became good friends with Priyank. After some days, Priyank and Benafsha got intimate on the show, and were spotted hand-in-hand in the garden area.

Benafsha was eliminated from the show, but Priyank’s behaviour inside the house left Divya heartbroken. In an interview with several entertainment websites, she said that she was considering breaking up with Priyank.

Now, according to an ABPLive report, Benafsha and Divya met in Mumbai for at an audition for another reality show, Roadies, where they clicked a picture. The same report also mentions that upon her elimination, Benafsha had said her ‘relationship’ with Priyank inside the house was a joke but Divya didn’t take her statement well. “For me, playing with emotions is not a big fat joke.. For u all reality shows might be a business for me its real,” she had said.

While Benafsha closeness with Priyank got her a lot of flak. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Benafsha shared, “I did not quite expect to get evicted but I was against two really strong contestants who have a great fan following even before they entered the show. And even if the Priyank controversy did not happen I would have been out.”

Benafsha also posted a picture with Vikas Gupta on Instagram on Wednesday, thanking him for taking her side during a task on Tuesday’s episode. “Some things that you said yesterday (SOME, NOT ALL) make me want to cry. The way you’ve stood up for me even when I’m not in the game anymore. You’ve found a friend in me for life,” she wrote in the long post.