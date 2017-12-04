Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra says, I don’t want make my ex Dennis Nagpal famous; read full interview
On Sunday night, Bigg Boss 11 commoner contestant, Bandgi Kalra has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house. However, after getting out of the house, Bandgi seems to be pretty much normal and happy. Especially, when she was asked by Sumit Rajguru about her experience in the house and many more, she revealed some shocking things about every contestant. Read this interview –
How was your experience in the Bigg Boss 11 House?
It was wonderful, great experience! I enjoyed every bit of it.
What will you say about your relationship with Puneesh Sharma?
It’s true. Our relationship was very genuine. We didn’t even know how it becomes so stronger day by day. And I know, ever since I came out of the house, how much I’m missing him. I have been missing everything, every moment.
As report says, is your bonding with Puneesh was just to survive in the game?
No! That’s all false.
Will you be in a relationship with Puneesh out of the house?
Yes, I will be! Of Course! Even if he comes out tomorrow or in January as the winner, I’ll be in a relationship with him.
After coming out of the house, will you get in touch with your ex Dennis Nagpal?
No, I won’t be in touch with him. I don’t want to make his name famous, because that is exactly what he wants.
According to you, who is the real and fake person in the house?
There is very much tough to be real in the house. As far as I know Puneesh, he is a very much real person and one more real person living in the house is Shilpa Shinde. Many of them are playing fake because the pattern of the game itself makes you be fake. All are playing somewhat being fake in the house. According to me, Hina Khan and Arshi Khan are the fake people in the house.
Who do you think will be the top 3 finalists of the show?
According to me, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani. Hiten can go until the finale due to his fan following. Puneesh can also be there in the top 3 positions if he plays strong in the game.
According to you, who should be the winner of Bigg Boss 11?
It is very tough to give one name for the winner of Bigg Boss 11. If I watch the show for next two to three week then I can get confirmation about the winner. But as of now, I can say Shilpa can be the winner of the show.
Tell us about your future plan to work in an entertainment industry?
I would love to do that. Right now, I’m just open to the work which will be coming my way. Let’s see what comes next.
What will you say about Akash Dadlani’s chaos in the house?
(Laughs) I think he used to do too much for cameras. Extreme! Sometimes we felt it dangerous. Because, you are watching it on screen, but these things were happening in front of us. Thus, you can’t imagine how does it felt. Sometimes, he used to go out of the way. But yes, he is very normal and he accepts that he does these extreme things only for the cameras.
What will you say about Priyank Sharma’s fan following and his friendship with you?
I don’t have any friendship with him. He is the most fake person I have ever met. Sorry, I should have taken Priyank’s name. I forgot him. And fan following is just because of his last two shows which he actually played well. But those shows were for less span of time. For this show, reality matters more. That’s why he can’t hide his reality thus it coming out in a very strange way every week.
Has Salman Khan been neutral with everyone or biased towards anyone?
No! Salman Khan is the only person who has never taken anyone’s side. He doesn’t need to. And Bigg Boss is the show which is not biased towards anyone. If you wrong then you are. If you right then you are right. If you survive then it is just because of your fan following for your previous work. Yes, but if you do anything wrong in Bigg Boss then it can affect your fan following too for sure.