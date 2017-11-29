Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra considers Hina Khan the cruelest person in the house for this reason; Day 58 action
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11, has again shown cruelty in the luxury budget task. On day 58, viewers have seen the cruelty among the contestants on the high level.
Thus, let’s see what happened in the luxury budget task on day 58 in the Bigg Boss 11 house –
- Day 58 starts with Arshi Khan complaining about Shilpa Shinde to captain Hiten Tejwani. Arshi says that Shilpa is making extra food for Bandgi Kalra. Thus, Arshi and Shilpa get into an argument in which Arshi says that Shilpa is partial with Bandgi.
- Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta comes on the scene and suggests Arshi switch the kitchen duty with Shilpa. Simultaneously, Akash Dadlani says that Shilpa is the one person who is behind his fight with Puneesh Sharma.
- Later, Hiten says to Shilpa that he warned Shilpa that she is feeding a snake (Akash).
- Then, Bigg Boss gives Vikas sunglasses for his eye problem. Later, they announce a luxury budget task in which Puneesh, Bandgi, Hiten and Shilpa are the giants, while Hina, Arshi, Akash and Luv Tyagi are the lilliputs. Vikas and Priyank Sharma will be the monitors of the task.
- Firstly, Arshi and Hina put chilli powder on Bandgi’s face to torture her. Thus, Bandgi shouts at them by saying that her eyes are hurting.
- However, Hina shouts at Bandgi and warns her that she is going to cut Bandgi’s hair. Hina cuts her hair and shows it to Bandgi that it’s her hair.
- Moreover, Hina accidentally throws chilli powder into Bandgi’s eyes. Bandgi cries and calls Vikas. Vikas takes her side and asks her to leave the task.
- Bandgi leaves the task and later lilliputs tie Shilpa.
- After Shilpa comes in the task, Vikas says he is banning chilli powder from this task. However, Luv says to Vikas that he is nobody to ban anything.
- Then, Vikas accidentally throws chilli powder into Hina’s eyes.
- Hina gets hurt and says that she is not playing this game. However, Priyank convinces her.
- Later, Hina and Arshi start tickling Shilpa.
- Meanwhile, Bandgi cries in the garden area and tells Puneesh to take a revenge.
- Akash paints Shilpa’s face with lipstick and puts chilli powder on her face.
- Later, Puneesh comes to the task. However, Akash tries to threaten Puneesh with the trimmer.
- Meanwhile, Bandgi tells Puneesh that nothing is happening with his hair. However, Hina gets angry at her and tells Bandgi to shut her mouth.
- Later, Hiten comes to the task, Luv removes Hiten’s hair with wax.
- At the end of the first-day luxury budget task, Akash apologises to Puneesh and hugs him. Meanwhile, he tells him that he hates Bandgi.
- Bandgi says Hina is the cruelest person in the house.
