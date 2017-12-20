Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan’s roommate reveals dirty secret about how her father found condoms
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan has always been catching eyeballs of viewers by her entertainment in the house. However, recently Arshi Khan’s roommate has revealed about her awkward incident when her father found condoms in her wardrobe. Shocking, isn’t it?
Well, as per the report published in International Business Times India, Bhojpuri actress Mahima Singh Puri, who claims to have been Arshi’s roommate in Mumbai, said that how her father caught her in possession of something at her house in Mumbai that left him very angry.
Mahima also said that Arshi had put the blame on her after her father found the condoms inside her wardrobe. Yes, Mahima told IBTimes India, “I had to take the entire blame. Arshi Khan made me apologise to her father. I was not engaged but Arshi made me tell her father that I was and that the condoms actually were for my use with my boyfriend. As my boyfriend lives with his family, he gave the packet to me for safe keeping. This is what I was made to say by Arshi.”
She added that her parents not only found condoms once but thrice. Shockingly, she also revealed that Arshi’s father didn’t even talked with her for two months.
It seems like Arshi has a lot of secrets in her life which is yet to revealed.