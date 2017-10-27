Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan flirts with Hiten Tejwani in Bigg Boss house; but it’s only ‘Gharwali’ for Hiten

Mumbai: Actor Hiten Tejwani has earned a different kind of respect from his fellow contestants in the Bigg Boss 11 house. He is constantly guiding the other inmates, who often come to him for advice. His peaceful nature and mature personality can be seen clearly in the show.

However, there seems to be someone who is constantly after the actor; co-contestant Arshi Khan. From the beginning of the season, she has been constantly trying to flirt with him and Hiten has very clearly communicated that he is not comfortable with this. Be it through others or on his own, Hiten has often asked Arshi to stop it.

So in the recent episode, when Arshi commented that Hiten has one ‘gharwali’, his wife actor Gauri Pradhan and one ‘baharwali’, he immediately retorted back. The actor said that for him both his ‘gharwali’ and ‘baharwali’ are the same, pointing to Gauri’s picture’.

All we can say is that Hiten and Gauri are one of television’s most loved couples and Arshi surely can’t change that