Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan fights with Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde; Day 64 fight
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss Season 11 is now providing entertaining day by day. On the 64th day of nominations, contestants were seen fighting for themselves to be safe.
Thus, let’s see what happened during the nomination process on day 64 in the Bigg Boss 11 House –
- Day 64 starts with Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani’s ugly fight which left the entire house divided.
- After their argument, Vikas Gupta tells Arshi that Akash knew only Luv Tyagi would support him, that’s why he was misbehaving. Thus, Arshi says that Akash has misbehaved with everyone and for his deeds, everyone would nominate him.
- Later, Hina Khan announces a new task in which Arshi, Shilpa and Hina would live inside the house as queens and the men were supposed to fulfil their wishes. Each woman would get two personal ‘sevaks’ (servants) – Shilpa gets Akash and Priyank Sharma, Hina gets Luv and Puneesh Sharma and Arshi get Hiten Tejwani and Vikas as her sevaks.
- After the task starts, Hina dresses up her sevaks in saree and salwar suit. She even gives them women’s names – Bilkis and Kanta. Moreover, on the other hand, Arshi takes an advantage and gets hand massage from Hiten. Especially, she also asks Hiten to strip in front of the TV.
- Later, Bigg Boss announces the nomination process in which they ask to save one fellow contestant each instead of nominating. Through this process, Luv and Akash get nominated.
- However, now Bigg Boss brings a twist in the process. They ask Vikas to save either Luv or Akash and nominate someone else in his place. Later, at the time of decision making, Vikas makes a shocking decision and saves Luv. Interestingly, Vikas nominates Shilpa. So, at the end, Shilpa and Akash get nominated for eviction this week.
- During the nomination process, Hina seems to be overly concerned about herself and asks Bigg Boss, “May I not save myself?”
- After getting nominated, Shilpa tells Akash that irrespective of what happens, she would credit Bigg Boss for whatever she does in life. Meanwhile, Vikas tells Arshi that he couldn’t wait for Akash and Shilpa “flip over the nominations”.
- Then, Priyank Sharma apologises Hina. However, Hina starts crying over his statement that she was insecure in the game. “How can you call me insecure? How can you say that about a woman?” she says.
- Later, Akash, Arshi and Puneesh discuss Luv’s candidature in the house.
- In the bedroom, Puneesh starts crying in the night after the lights were switched off, however, Arshi starts laughing at him.
- At the end of the day, Arshi fights with Akash and Shilpa. Shilpa tells Akash that “Akash, kisiko baddua nahi dete.” Arshi tells him, “Agar tum mere saath hote kalto aaj mai tumhe save karti.”
