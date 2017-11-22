Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan calls Priyank Sharma a ‘GAY’; Day 51 fight
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 has now become a place where contestants have been countering each other’s sexuality. On day 51, Bigg Boss house turned into the court room drama where housemates took a dig at each other on the very silly topic.
Thus, let’s see what happened on day 51 in the Bigg Boss 11 House:
- Day 51 starts with Akash Dadlani where he tries to butter Shilpa Shinde for his misdeed. He kisses Shilpa on cheeks and goes to hug her.
Puneesh Sharma & Bandgi Kalra fight over @eyehinakhan. Find out more tonight at 10:30 PM! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/WrIQyrbR51
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 21, 2017
- In the meanwhile, Hina Khan tells Priyank Sharma that Puneesh Sharma has said many wrong things about Sapna Chaudhary. Hina says to Priyank that Puneesh asked her what kind of shows Sapna does. She further says Puneesh also said that Sapna will need security as her shows are very bad and they will kidnap her.
- However, over this, Sapna gets upset and says Puneesh can’t even be the dog of people I do shows for. She adds that he is a dog and will remain a dog. Then, Bandgi Kalra listens to it and tells Puneesh about it.
- Bandgi tells Puneesh that he needs to be careful while starting conversations with anyone. But, Puneesh asks Bandgi that why she is scolding him.
- Later, Bigg Boss gives a luxury budget task to the housemates in which the house will be divided into two families. Interestingly, Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani will be a married couple who are filing a divorce case in the court. Arshi’s family includes Shilpa as Arshi’s mother and Puneesh and Vikas as Arshi’s brothers. And on the other side, Hiten’s family includes Priyank, Akash and Luv as Hiten’s brothers. Hina as Hiten’s sister and lawyer. With this Hina and Vikas become lawyers of the task.
- Before the task, both the teams discuss their strategies and points which they will prove in the court.
- Vikas tells Arshi, Shilpa and Puneesh that they will say Arshi tears clothes and they have to prove them wrong. Meanwhile, Hiten tells to his team that they will expect us to talk about Arshi’s flirty behaviour. But, Hiten has a different plan. He tells his teammates that they can prove that Arshi does push-ups with her brother in laws.
The #BB11 housemates get their luxury budget task for the week! Witness all the drama, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/Fj8XrNFsTU
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 21, 2017
- And the court room drama starts, Hina calls Priyank to the witness stand. She accuses Arshi of flirting with Hiten’s brother. On this question, Priyank answers that Arshi used to flirt with him, and used a sultry tone while asking him for food.
- However, Vikas takes Arshi’s side and says Priyank calls Arshi for helping him with exercise. After this, Priyank says Arshi exercises in a very provoking manner. Priyank further adds that when he asked Arshi to sit on his back, she agreed. Meanwhile, Hina says that Arshi didn’t ask her husband Hiten. Vikas remarks why does Arshi have to ask her husband for everything.
- At the end of first round, judges Sapna and Bandgi give verdict to Arshi’s side.
- Shockingly, Shilpa and Arshi get into a major fight in which Shilpa says to Arshi that they all know what Arshi has done in the house.
Later, Vikas accuses Akash of getting hyper for many times. However, Hina’s team accuses Shilpa of hitting Luv’s derriere.
- Hina asks Vikas if Arshi hugged Vikas and told him that she wants a man. Arshi says, “Yes, I said it.”
- In the argument, Hina further says Arshi’s husband was not in the pool but she was in the pool. Vikas asks Hina, “What’s wrong with that?”
.@eyehinakhan aur Arshi Khan ke beech phir hua jhagda! To find the entire story, tune in tonight at 10:30 PM! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/WuUKQrmI0W
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 21, 2017
- By this, Arshi gets furious and counters Priyank. Arshi says that Priyank and Sabyasachi spent their night in the same bed. Meanwhile, Hina asks Arshi not to level wrong accusations.
- After Arshi’s comment, Priyank gets angry and shows his anger and says Arshi is calling him gay.
Watch Bigg Boss 11 at 10:30 pm on Colors. Stay tuned for more updates…