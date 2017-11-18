Bigg Boss 11: Arshi and Shilpa passing remarks on Hina’s skin color; fans get anger

Actress Hina Khan has been targeted by the contestants in the Bigg Boss house and some outside as well for fame! The latest we hear is that a leaked video shows Arshi and Shilpa passing remarks on Hina’s skin color calling her ‘kali’ which has really thrown fans into a frenzy! Aakash is seen trying to stop the women in the video from beginning this topic but they refuse to listen and continue commenting on Hina’s color and say ‘kali hai toh kali hi rahegi’.

In a country where skin color is a big topic, fans are offended on such remarks from the two on the show. Years ago, Shilpa Shetty too had faced discrimination and racist remarks on Big Brother due to which the actress had received global support! We wonder if its right for two women to pass such remarks on national television about another woman? No wonder fans are angry….