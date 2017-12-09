Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani wants a girlfriend like Hina Khan; Day 68 emotions
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss Season 11 is now getting an emotional ride. On day 68, contestants were seen getting emotional and happy after seeing their family members in the house.
Thus, let’s see what happened on day 68 in the Bigg Boss 11 house:
- Day 68 starts with Vikas Gupta’s mother entering the house by calling his nickname ‘Guchpu’. Interestingly, Vikas’s mother greets everyone with a lot of love. Especially, Priyank Sharma gets emotional more and apologises to Vikas’s mom.
.@lostboy54 is overwhelmed with his mother’s visit to the #BB11 house! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/P6RDI5HG6F
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 7, 2017
- Moreover, Vikas’s mom tickles him and fails the statue task.
- Later, Hina Khan and Arshi Khan are seen discussing Shilpa Shinde’s emotionless behaviour. Arshi says she didn’t have any relationship in her life. This is the reason she is so cold-hearted.
The housemates are delighted to host Akash Dadlani’s mother in the #BB11 house! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch the full episode! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/1IkGHsji5X
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 7, 2017
- Then, Priyank sees Akash Dadlani’s mother on TV. Akash’s mother enters the house and greets everyone with love and tells everyone to understand Akash’s childish behaviour. Interestingly, Akash also tells his mom that he wants a girlfriend like Hina. Akash and other housemates sing bang bang song for his mom.
.@eyehinakhan has an emotional breakdown on meeting @JJROCKXX! Tune in tomorrow to watch #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/O5cojKmKxe
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 7, 2017
Woah! @JJROCKXX proposes @eyehinakhan on #BB11! Stay tuned to watch the full episode tomorrow at 10:30 PM! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/5wPwBvgpSN
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 7, 2017
- Meanwhile, Hina sings ‘Saans’ song. And at that time, Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal arrives and meets everyone. Rocky proposes Hina and asks her to spend a lot of time with him.
Luv Tyagi was all teary-eyed on meeting his father on the show! Tune in to watch their emotional encounter at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/VEqMXk5abJ
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 8, 2017
- Later, Luv Tyagi’s father enters the house and, by seeing him, Luv gets emotional and breaks down in tears. Luv’s father calls Vikas a genuine person in the house and says he explains well.
.@gpradhan7774 enters the #BB11 house to meet @tentej! Watch their reunion tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/qfQSRAsjK7
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 8, 2017
- After that, Hiten Tejwani waits for his wife. And guess what, his wife Gauri Pradhan enters the house and meets everyone. However, at that point, Hiten stand in the statue mode. Shockingly, Gauri Pradhan slams Hina for being judgmental about Hiten.
Watch Bigg Boss 11 at 10:30 pm and don’t forget to watch Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan every weekend at 9 pm. Stay tuned for more updates…