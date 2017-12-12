Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani slut-shames Shilpa Shinde and nominations for this week’s eviction; Day 71 updates
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss Season 11 has now taken the exam of friendship. On day 71, contestants were seen taking a chance to save themselves through their friendship to be saved from the nominations.
Thus, let’s see what happened on day 71’s nomination process of Bigg Boss 11 house:
- Day 71 starts with Hina Khan apologising to Luv Tyagi for her comment about his friendship. However, Luv doesn’t forget and forgive her. Luv believes that Hina failed to understand his friendship. Meanwhile, Priyank Sharma also tells Hina to give Luv some time to think.
- Shockingly, Luv leaves a note for Hina in which he is telling that Hina should get well soon.
- Interestingly, Priyank feels that Luv has a soft corner for Hina. However, he is afraid to say so. On this note, Hina says that she is already in a relationship.
- Later, Hina again tries to pacify Luv. However, Luv considers himself a fool in front of Hina. He walks away from the conversation and Hina starts crying. Then, they hug and makes up.
- After that, Priyank and Hina try to get more information from Luv but he starts misbehaving with them. Soon, the discussion turns into a verbal spat and their friendship seems to be close to its end.
- Meanwhile, Akash Dadlani again starts getting cosy with Shilpa Shinde. He pinches Shilpa’s cheeks without her consent. However, Shilpa says him to stay away.
- Later, Bigg Boss announces a nomination task in which the contestants are divided in two teams – blue and red. The garden area is divided into two areas according to the team’s colours and balloons with faces of the contestants hanging on them. The team that manages to keep their balloons safe will win and stay safe during nomination task.
- After convincing and buttering Arshi Khan, she makes a final decision and saves Vikas’s team in which Hina, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma gets safe. And Shilpa Shinde, Priyank, Luv and Hiten Tejwani gets nominated for the eviction.
- Surprisingly, Shilpa tells Hiten and Vikas that she is not comfortable being touched by Akash. They advise her to tell Akash sternly.
- Shilpa says that she has tried saying in the past but he refuses to hear. Luv tells Akash not to do so and he promises.
- Later, Akash again approaches her but she repeats what Luv has said.
- Soon after that, Vikas asks Arshi to also advise her friend Akash to stay away from Shilpa. However, Arshi asks why Shilpa took it for 10 weeks and is complaining only now.
- Late night, Arshi, Puneesh and Akash decide that they need Shilpa out of the house.
- Thus, Akash starts instigating Shilpa and blames her for saying that she encouraged him. Arshi asks why Shilpa is getting such ‘feeling’ when touched by Akash now and was fine with it earlier.
