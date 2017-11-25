Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani gets angry at his best friend Puneesh Sharma, all thanks to Hina Khan; day 54 action
Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 has again shown how friendship turned into betrayal and hatred. On day 54, viewers have seen disputes between best buddies Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani.
So, let’s see what happened between them on day 54 in the Bigg Boss 11 house:
- Day 54 starts with a remaining captaincy task in which Bandgi Kalra talks to Akash about Puneesh’s situation. Moreover, she tells Puneesh to remove Shilpa Shinde from the race.
- Meanwhile, mastermind Vikas Gupta comes in between the conversation and asks Akash and Hiten Tejwani to sort it out.
- Interestingly, Shilpa and Arshi Khan choose Puneesh to remove Shilpa from the contenders. However, Puneesh gets annoyed with this and doesn’t remove anyone on the buzzer.
- Then what, Hina Khan takes this golden opportunity and removes Akash from the captaincy.
- At this, Akash gets hyper and shows his anger by saying, “I am done with this show.” Akash gets upset with Puneesh. However, Hina keeps instigating him. She also celebrates her happiness with Sapna on seeing Akash getting mad.
- Meanwhile, Shilpa tries to calm down Akash. She also tells Puneesh to blame her and sort things out with Akash.
PC: Shilpa Shinde plays peace-maker between Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma! Will she succeed? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 pic.twitter.com/0zpcRv7DhT
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 24, 2017
- However, Akash starts shouting in the house and says Akash is dead in this show.
- Puneesh feels bad about betraying Akash. Bandgi tells Puneesh that he should have saved Akash.
- Later, on the final gong, Puneesh goes to remove Shilpa from the captaincy and says this is only for Akash. But Akash doesn’t listen to him.
- Sadly, Bandgi cries for Puneesh and Akash. But on the other side, Akash starts shouting in the garden area and keeps blaming Shilpa for breaking his friendship with Puneesh and swears on his father that he won’t talk to Puneesh ever.
- On that note, Arshi plays a mind game and tells Puneesh and Shilpa to help her to convince Akash. Meanwhile, Arshi takes Akash’s side and blames Shilpa for this.
- In the morning, Hiten wakes Akash up but Akash doesn’t listen to him. Akash says that he won’t do any work in the house.
- In the bedroom, Sapna tells Arshi that Puneesh and Bandgi have said wrong things about her. However, Vikas tells Sapna to not to go by Hina’s word.
- During the conversation, Arshi tells Sapna that Puneesh said wrong things about her character too. At this, Sapna gets angry and shouts by saying that she is not at least not faking a story for the cameras.
Sapna Choudhary is miffed with Puneesh Sharma’s actions! Catch it all tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11.https://t.co/sWfllia2QX pic.twitter.com/GPCffYEA4q
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 24, 2017
- Later, Sapna and Shilpa get into argument. Meanwhile, Puneesh says that he is emotional fool.
- In the kitchen area, Shilpa says that she has a respect too and she will never forgive Akash. However, Arshi tells Shilpa that she will handle Akash on her own.
