Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani and Hina Khan become aggressive at each other while Bandgi Kalra warns Hina; Day 23 fight

Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 is becoming the ring of battles day by day. On the twenty-third day of the show, contestants have seen aggressive at each other during the luxury budget task.

Thus, let’s us what happened during the luxury budget task on Day 23 of Bigg Boss 11 –

Day 23 Mehjabi Siddiqui’s weird behaviour in the night where she was staring at gharwales’ dangerously like an evil spirit. However, after seeing that Akash Dadlani starts making fun of her by saying, “Mehjabi mein bhooth aa gaya hai.”

Shockingly, always making everyone angry, Arshi Khan starts scaring and stops Akash for making fun of her. Meanwhile, Hina Khan tries to calm Mehjabi by hugging her.

Later, in the morning, Hina asks Mehjabi about last night then she says that she doesn’t remember anything. But the only thing she knows that she was shivering as she has been facing this problem since childhood.

On the sofa, Hina asks Dhinchak Pooja about her family and her fans to which she replies that she doesn’t know about fans but she has followers because she gets both positive and negative reviews.

Later, Bigg Boss gives a luxury budget task in which they have to survive in the jungle. For the task, housemates have divided into two teams which are Red and Blue. Team Red includes Hiten, Hina, Shilpa, Dhinchak Pooja, Sabyasachi, Mehjabi and Benafsha while Blue team includes Puneesh, Akash, Sapna, Arshi, Bandgi, Vikas and Jyoti. In the task, contestants have to live in a jungle created in the lawn area.

Interestingly, Luv Tyagi has to supervise both the teams and can support his favourite team.

In the task, Akash suddenly becomes aggressive as she starts throwing water on the opposite team. Later, they Akash, Arshi and Puneesh start instigating Hina.

Meanwhile, when Shilpa relaxing in the garden, Arshi throws water on her on which Shilpa doesn’t react.

Later, Shilpa too gets aggressive in the task as she throws mud water on Jyoti. Then, Jyoti takes revenge from Dhinchak Pooja.

It is an all out fight between both teams. Who do you think is doing better? #BB11 pic.twitter.com/1P8ajGgSgn — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 24, 2017

However, during the task, Hina and Akash get into the fight. Moreover, Bandgi too gets into the fight when she gets to know about Hina that she has used her dad’s name.

Bandgi warns Hina not to use her father’s name or else she will slap her.

Later, Bigg Boss offers Mehjabi a chance to get her gift back if she is willing to go inside the cave. However, Mehjabi doesn’t accept an offer and sacrifices it for her team.

Moreover, the Blue team tries their strategy to convince Dhinchak Pooja to go to the cave with Arshi. However, clever Dhinchak Pooja says that she wants to support her team. Later, Arshi suggests Dhinchak Pooja take the stand on particular issues.

Watch Bigg Boss 11 at 10:30 pm on weekdays on Colors. Stay tuned for more updates.