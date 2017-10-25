Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani and Hina Khan become aggressive at each other while Bandgi Kalra warns Hina; Day 23 fight

Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani and Hina Khan become aggressive at each other while Bandgi Kalra warns Hina; Day 23 fight

— By Sumit Rajguru | Oct 25, 2017 10:10 am
FOLLOW US:

Bigg Boss 11, Bigg Boss 11 daily updates, BB11, Bigg Boss 11 fights, Bigg Boss 11 luxury budget task, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani, Dhinchak pooja, Mehjabi, Bigg Boss 11 day 23. day 23, salman Khan

Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 is becoming the ring of battles day by day. On the twenty-third day of the show, contestants have seen aggressive at each other during the luxury budget task.

Thus, let’s us what happened during the luxury budget task on Day 23 of Bigg Boss 11 –

  • Day 23 Mehjabi Siddiqui’s weird behaviour in the night where she was staring at gharwales’ dangerously like an evil spirit. However, after seeing that Akash Dadlani starts making fun of her by saying, “Mehjabi mein bhooth aa gaya hai.”

  • Shockingly, always making everyone angry, Arshi Khan starts scaring and stops Akash for making fun of her. Meanwhile, Hina Khan tries to calm Mehjabi by hugging her.

  • Later, in the morning, Hina asks Mehjabi about last night then she says that she doesn’t remember anything. But the only thing she knows that she was shivering as she has been facing this problem since childhood.
  • On the sofa, Hina asks Dhinchak Pooja about her family and her fans to which she replies that she doesn’t know about fans but she has followers because she gets both positive and negative reviews.
  • Later, Bigg Boss gives a luxury budget task in which they have to survive in the jungle. For the task, housemates have divided into two teams which are Red and Blue. Team Red includes Hiten, Hina, Shilpa, Dhinchak Pooja, Sabyasachi, Mehjabi and Benafsha while Blue team includes Puneesh, Akash, Sapna, Arshi, Bandgi, Vikas and Jyoti. In the task, contestants have to live in a jungle created in the lawn area.
  • Interestingly, Luv Tyagi has to supervise both the teams and can support his favourite team.
  • In the task, Akash suddenly becomes aggressive as she starts throwing water on the opposite team. Later, they Akash, Arshi and Puneesh start instigating Hina.
  • Meanwhile, when Shilpa relaxing in the garden, Arshi throws water on her on which Shilpa doesn’t react.
  • Later, Shilpa too gets aggressive in the task as she throws mud water on Jyoti. Then, Jyoti takes revenge from Dhinchak Pooja.

  • However, during the task, Hina and Akash get into the fight. Moreover, Bandgi too gets into the fight when she gets to know about Hina that she has used her dad’s name.

  • Bandgi warns Hina not to use her father’s name or else she will slap her.
  • Later, Bigg Boss offers Mehjabi a chance to get her gift back if she is willing to go inside the cave. However, Mehjabi doesn’t accept an offer and sacrifices it for her team.
  • Moreover, the Blue team tries their strategy to convince Dhinchak Pooja to go to the cave with Arshi. However, clever Dhinchak Pooja says that she wants to support her team. Later, Arshi suggests Dhinchak Pooja take the stand on particular issues.

 

Watch Bigg Boss 11 at 10:30 pm on weekdays on Colors. Stay tuned for more updates.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…

  • Simultaneous polls challenging task

    Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies has come into focus once again after the Election Commission favouring…

  • BJP: Get real, deliver vikas

    If the BJP wanted the Tamil film Mersal to banish without a trace at the box-office, then it went about…

  • The challenge for Social Democrats is daunting

    Since the Second World War, the centre-right and centre-left parties have played a crucial role in rebuilding democracy in Western…