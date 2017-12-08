Bigg Boss 11: After forcibly kissing Shilpa Shinde, now Akash Dadlani gets cosy with Arshi Khan

Mumbai: Akash Dadlani is in the news for forcibly kissing actor Shilpa Shinde. Now again, he has got intimate with Arshi Khan after the lights went off in the Bigg Boss house.

An uncut clip of Bigg Boss, where Akash jumped on Arshi bed and started kissing on her cheek and neck and even got quite cosy and lay on bed with her. In the video, Arshi tried to tell him not to come to her but sleep with Shilpa Shinde.

The other contestants, Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma, remained silent in the house. While Akash keep rolling on near Arshi, she kept laughing and asked Hiten to intervene. However, Vikas and Hiten told her if she does not like it, she should just slap Akash and complain to Bigg Boss. But she did not do anything like that.

Earlier, Akash was slammed by Twitter followers for kissing forcibly Shilpa Shinde. Akash called Shilpa Shinde ‘Maa’, but in recent episode he called her his wife. It seem that Akash is going out of control as far as ‘lustful’ actions are concerned.