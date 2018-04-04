Big boss contestant Sapna Choudhary to feature in a song in Abhay Deol’s movie ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’

Haryanavi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary, will be featuring in a song in the film Nanu Ki Jaanu, starring Abhay Deol. The singer was a participant on the reality show Big Boss 11. The special song in which Sapna Choudhary will be performing is titled as Tere Thumke and the dance number will be released on coming Tuesday.

This is Choudhary’s third Bollywood song. Her first appearance was in Jimmy Sheirgill’s Veerey Ki Wedding and Bhangover. The multi-talented singer and dancer, Sapna Choudhary will be performing her signature dance steps, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

“I am very excited for the movie’s release of the song. The whole set had to be redesigned in 7 hours and the shoot rescheduled, when the unexpected rains washed away the whole set. I have been a fan of Abhay Deol all my life and it was great to dance with him on the big screen for Nanu Ki Jaanu,” said Sapna Choudhary, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

The song Tere Thumke has been sung by Khusboo Jain and Saumya Upadhyay, composed by Gunwant Singh and written by Abid Ali. The film Nanu Ki Janu is a horror and comedy film, starring Abhay Deol and is being directed by Faraz Haider.