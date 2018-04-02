Big Boss 11’s Hina Khan engaged to boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal was a dreamy affair; exciting details

Hina Khan from Big Boss 11 got engaged to long-time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Long-time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal came to meet the actress Hina-Khan on the Big Boss set. The couple gained popularity after the show. Their engagement was a big surprise for the fans as the couple kept the entire thing a secret.

The couple got engaged in the middle of a dessert in a hot balloon in Dubai. As reported by sources, Rocky Jaiswal was preparing for this big day from a long time. When the couple were enjoying their ride in the hot balloon, partner Rocky Jaiswal proposed the actor with a ring in his hand.

As informed by a source, “Rocky had meticulously planned it in advance. The hot air balloon ride was designed as an intimate affair. Hina loves such thrilling stuff, so he felt it would be perfect. There was champagne for the couple to raise a toast. When they came down, the actress was jumping with tears of joy rolling down her face.” After the grand proposal, the pair had breakfast atop sand dune.

The couple wanted to keep the whole thing a secret as they didn’t want to become a hot news on the social media, as reported by the sources. “Hina is a water baby and finds beaches very romantic but something about the desert has struck a chord in her heart. The vastness, tranquillity and eternity of the desert has left us mesmerised. Rocky has been her Rock of Gibraltar in the past few months and his dreamy proposal has sent Hina over the moon,” as quoted by Bollywood Life.