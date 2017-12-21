Big B recalls final moments with his ‘most beautiful mother’

Mumbai: On his mother Teji Bachchans 10th death anniversary on Thursday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan recalled his family’s final moments with her.

“The morning shall bring in those difficult moments of mother. As she struggled to beat the heart rate monitor, valiant attempts made by the doctors in attendance, in the process of revival, were being conducted. The heart was responding intermittentlyÂ… her frail body,” Amitabh wrote on his blog.

“The force filled hand pumping on her chest by burly hands, were hurting for me to witness. The machine had given up, the revivalists were changing handsÂ… The life of mother would stop for a while and then come back again.

“The pumping manually continued. Now with greater strength and vigourÂ… it was becoming unbearable for me. We stood holding hands with each other and watched her go,” he added.

Teji Bachchan, wife of late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, died after prolonged illness. She was 93.

“The most beautiful mother in the universe. The fighter who guarded her children like a lioness does her cubs…the extreme stylist and epitome of modernity yet steeped deeply in our culture and ‘sanskar’, eventually brought about the ‘straight line’,” Amitabh wrote.