Big B pays tribute to Vinod Khanna at the Star Screen Awards 2018

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to late Vinod Khanna at the Star Screen Awards 2018 here on Sunday night. He says the veteran actor-politician left us before time.

Vinod Khanna died in April after a prolonged illness at the age of 70. While sharing a few photographs from the awards show on his official blog, Amitabh wrote: “Remembering a friend that has left us before time is painful and most sad. Our condolences and prayers for his soul.”

Amitabh and Vinod Khanna worked together in popular films like “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar”, “Parvarish”, “Khoon Pasina” and “Amar Akbar Anthony”.