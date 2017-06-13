Big B goes out on a movie date with ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ co-stars

New Delhi: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, currently shooting for his upcoming project ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ alongside Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana sheikh, in Malta took a bout and went out for a movie with his co-stars.

He tweeted, “A Sunday and stepped out with my co-stars Aamir and Fatima to a movie… walking care free on the streets, to a movie theatre.”

T 2452 – A Sunday and stepped out with my co stars Aamir and Fatima to a movie .. walking care free on the streets, to a movie theatre ! YO pic.twitter.com/hVfqVWrIgB

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 11, 2017

The movie stars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles and this is the first time these two superstars will be seen together in a film.

The film went on the floors last month and marks the reunion of Katrina, Aamir and Vijay Krishna Acharya, who is directing the film, as the trio has previously worked together in ‘Dhoom 3’.

The movie also stars ‘Dangal’ girl Fatima Sana Sheikh and is slated for a Diwali release.