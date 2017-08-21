Big B calls Prosenjit Chatterjee ‘superstar from Bengal’

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised Bengali film actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and has tagged him as the “superstar from Bengal”. Amitabh on Monday morning took to Twitter, where he shared a link of the trailer “Yeti Obhjaan”. The cine-icon also said that the movie is interesting.

“Prosenjit super star from Bengal… Interesting film. Watch,” Big B tweeted.

T 2523 – https://t.co/RnPZuhdbbd .. Prosenjit super star from Bengal .. interesting film .. watch pic.twitter.com/XngezorSha — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 21, 2017

“Yeti Obhijaan” is directed by Srijit Mukherji and also stars Aryann Bhowmik, Jisshu Sengupta, Bidya Sinha Saha Mim and Ferdous Ahmed among many others. The film is an Indo-Bangladesh joint venture adventure thriller film, which is a sequel to the 2013 film “Mishawr Rawhoshyo”. It is an adaptation of “Pahar Churaye Aatonko” from the Bengali adventure series “Kakababu” by author Sunil Gangopadhyay.

On the acting front, Amitabh is currently has two films in his kitty — “Thugs Of Hindostan” and “102 Not Out”. He will also be seen as host of the popular game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.