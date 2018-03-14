Bhushan Kumar’s special gesture surprised Aamir Khan

Bhushan Kumar brought in Aamir Khan’s Birthday on the sets in Jodhpur.

Bhushan Kumar was the first person to cut cake a for Aamir Khan this year in Jodhpur as he celebrated the actor’s birthday along with the crew.

As Aamir was busy shooting in Jodhpur, Bhushan Kumar paid a surprise visit by specially flying down to Jodhpur to wish the actor.

The celebration began with Bhushan Kumar feeding cake to Aamir who was quite surprised by his presence.

T-Series also tweeted a happy picture captioning, “#BhushanKumar’s special gesture surprised #AamirKhan. Bhushan Kumar was the first person to wish Aamir Khan in Jodhpur as he celebrated the actor’s birthday by cutting a cake along with the crew”.

Everyone present who were a part of the celebration were all smile as seen in the picture.