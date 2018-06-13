Bhushan Kumar takes off from work, enjoys with family in Europe

Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar took some time out from his busy schedule to reminisce the snow clad regions of Europe with wife Divya Khosla Kumar and their son. He is enjoying good times in movies, started off the first half of the year with massive hits Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Raid.

The producer took off on a 10 day trip to starting from snow-clad Mount Titlis, Switzerland, and a drive to different cities in Italy leading them back to Zurich .The producer and his family also hiked through the MT. Titlis and explored the neighboring cities walking. The trip turned more enjoyable when the family indulged in some snow- tubing in the cable car to cross over and enjoy the view. The couple not only visited the small cities in and around MT. Titlis but also in their 10-day voyage sailed through and visited cities like Milan, Tuscany, Florence, and Manarola.

On the work front, Bhushan Kumar further has a lineup of upcoming movies like Salman Khan starrer Bharat which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani. He also has Anil Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanne Khan which is set to release this year.