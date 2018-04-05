Bhushan Kumar increases the budget of Blackमेल to give it a bigger release

Producer Bhushan Kumar has increased the budget for his upcoming next ‘Blackmail‘ starring Irrfan in lead to give the quirky comedy a bigger release. After Irrfan’s announcement of his rare disease, the makers of the film, Bhushan Kumar and Abhinay Deo, had a meeting with Irrfan where the actor unequivocally stated that he wants the film to release in the best way possible. Blackमेल’s makers were certain that they wanted to do as per Irrfan’s wishes.

In order to give the film the best release possible, producer Bhushan Kumar has not only pushed the marketing team to do more than what they would do in normal circumstances but also increased the budget for the release week. Bhushan Kumar shared, “Blackmail is a very special film for all of us involved. Irrfan had asked for the best possible release for Blackmail and we are trying to do our best.

“My marketing team are putting in more efforts to give the film the best push and help it to reach a wider audience. We have also increased the budget of the release week.” he further added. After sweeping away major awards and nominations last year with Hindi Medium, the celebrated team of Irrfan and T-Series is all set to collaborate for the quirky comedy ‘Blackमेल’.

Talking about Irrfan, Bhushan Kumar said, “Irrfan is an immensely talented actor, he has taken his commitment to an all new level for Blackmail. While Irrfan cant promote the film, we want to leave no stone unturned to give the best to the film.”

Starring an ensemble cast comprising Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao amongst many others, the film promises to be a crazy comedy backed by entertaining performers.

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, Blackमेल directed by Abhinay Deo is slated to release on 6th April, 2018.