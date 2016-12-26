Bhumika Chawla won’t be slotted

Bhumika Chawla, who charmed audiences in her brief but touching outing in ‘M S Dhoni: The Untold Story’, is philosophical whether discussing life or career. She refuses to believe that Bollywood or anyone for that matter has been unfair to her. Her belief? That the only person who can be unfair to you is yourself. It’s this attitude that has seen her simply enjoying her journey in the industry. She accepts that here out of sight is out of mind but she won’t go out of her way to change that either as she claims that being over-seen is also boring! Boring people to death is definitely not on her agenda and she tries to strike the right balance.

Having worked in various industries, she feels that she does not find it difficult to find her space and enjoy herself wherever she goes. Hindi films do score higher in terms of the scale of stardom and recognition and she has another key reason she enjoys it more – Hindi is her mother tongue!

Unfortunately, timing or destiny got in the way of her doing much more work in Bollywood. She prefers to accept this as destiny, as she was left with the other option of heading south for work.

Striking a deep note again she voices that with each passing year, one grows not only in age but in maturity. And the choice of how you want to live your life or see things lies wholly with you.

When she felt it was time to give her 110 percent to her marriage, she did it. Ten years later, after seeing the highs and lows, she knows better how to balance life and finds it very easy to juggle things now.

She points out that while she did move away from Bollywood, she stayed close to acting, as she continued to act in South films till fairly recently.

Today she has no qualms with the length of the roles offered to her but she will not fit into spaces defined by others. Yes, this spunky lass wants to break all preconceived thoughts and barriers and refuses to be confined into compartments that the world might want to slot her into. We like!