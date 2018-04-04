Bhumi Pedneker all geared up for upcoming film ‘Son Chiriya’ with her new look; check it out

A pink saree, long sleeves floral blouse and a rifle hung on her shoulders, Bhumi Pedneker is all set with her badass desi look for her upcoming film Son Chiriya. She has put this desi look on Instagram and expressed gratitude for being a part of the film.

The actress will be playing the role of a traditional woman in 70s in Chambal valley. Pedneker is preparing for the new film and in order to get the right dialect she has been working hard, says sources. As reported by the Pinkvilla, the actress has been taking lessons for two months to get the right dialect. The actor will be speaking in Bundelkhandi language, in the film Son Chiriya.

“Bhumi is a committed actor who wants to get every nuance of her character right. She has been learning Bundelkhandi and has perfected it. She has been working with a diction teacher as well as local actors to get the language spot on,” said the sources, as reported by Pink Villa.

The film is directed by Abhishek Chaubey and other than Bhumi Pednekar, the lead cast includes Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee.

“Son Chiriya is a special film with lovely co-stars and a sorted out director. I am happy the way film is shaping up. I feel like my hard work has paid off. By now, I am clear that there are no shortcuts and the only way to do it is to slog your a** off. Sushant is a very hard-working actor. We complement each other’s performances. Abhishek has always been on my list of directors. So, I feel extremely lucky to be working with him,” say sources, as reported by Pink Villa.