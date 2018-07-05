Bhumi Pednekar proud, excited for ‘Sonchiriya’

Free Press Journal
— By IANS | Jul 05, 2018 11:10 am
Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar says she is proud and excited for her upcoming film “Sonchiriya”, which is slated to release on February 8, 2019. Bhumi, 28, on Wednesday shared the film’s first look, where actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Bajpayee are seen in a dacoit avatar.

“Watch us in ‘Sonchiriya’ releasing on February 8, 2019! So proud and excited for this one. Ronnie Screwvala, Abhishek Chaubey, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey,” she captioned the image.

The film is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, who earlier helmed films like “Udta Punjab”, “Dedh Ishqiya” and “Ishqiya”.
“Son Chiriya” revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s. This will be the first time Sushant and Bhumi will be seen starring together.

