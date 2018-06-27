Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey’s latest sultry picture in Dungaree is hair-raising; check out

Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Amrapali Dubey recently shared a sultry picture on her Instagram account and we must say her picture is hair-raising. Yes, ever since she posted her picture, her fans have been going gaga over her picture.

While sharing the snap, she wrote, “Good morning insta fam😍❤️🎀”.

Good morning insta fam😍❤️🎀

A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Jun 25, 2018 at 6:51pm PDT

In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a dungaree dress, paired with a no-makeup look. In this candid picture, Amrapali looks refreshing and the way her hairs are floating in the air with the touch of her expression gives us feeling to fall for her.

Apart from this picture, Amrapali has been in the buzz for her bold belly dance in ‘Amrapali Tohare Khatir’ from the film Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega. The video has received six million views on YouTube since its release.