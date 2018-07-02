Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey’s hot belly dancing video is the latest viral thing on internet; watch now

There is nothing stopping dance video of Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, the video of her new song has become the latest viral thing on internet. The song ‘Aamrapali Tohare Khatir’ shows some sensuous belly dance moves by actress and has garnered more than 70 lakh views on internet. The song is from the film ‘Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega’ and is 3.39 minutes long.

Watch the video below.

Amrapali, who is popular as Bhojpuri YouTube queen, has performed some impeccable dance moves in the song ‘Aamrapali Tohare Khatir’ which has made her fans go crazy. The song has garnered 70, 70,629 views till now on Youtube. It is sung by Indu Sonali and Anuj Tiwari. The song also features Bhojpuri actor Raju Singh Mahi.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey is presently enjoying the success of her latest release Border, which also features Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The movie is doing wonders at the box-office. Amrapali is currently busy shooting for her upcoming films, Lagal Raha Batasha and Jai Veeru.