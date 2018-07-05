Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh shares heartwarming message for her brother

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is quite a popular personality on social media due to her beauty and charming looks. The actress has a big fanbase on her social media account on Instagram and she keeps her fans engaged through her time-to–time Instagram posts.

Recently, Akshara shared heartwarming message for her brother on her Instagram profile when she posted a photo of her with him. Have a look at the photo.



Calling her younger brother the best gift of her life, she captioned the photo, “The greatest gift my parents ever gave me was you, my little brother. My baccha.”

Akshara is presently one of the most successful actress in Bhojpuri film industry. She hails from Mumbai and started her acting career through TV serials. She has given a number of super-hits alongside Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, and their on-screen chemistry is loved by the audience. Along with acting, Akshara also has melodious voice and she also uploads videos on her social media account where she showcases her singing talent.