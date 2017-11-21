BhartiKiBaarat: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s pre-wedding video will melt your heart

Mumbai: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are all set to tie the knot on December 3. The couple has a big-fat Indian wedding, which will be a three-day affair in Goa.

Bharti and Harsh have come up with a musical video on their big day, which will surely melt your heart. The song title ‘Tum Khoobsurat Ho’ was released on Monday. Bharti looks like a princess in pretty pink gown. Harsh dresses in tuxedo, and goes down on his knees to impress Bharti.

She shared a video on Instagram along with caption, “#TumKhoobsuratHo Feeling of love is a wonderful feeling…. Watch our latest music video, link in bio #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh”

Recently, Bharti revealed her wedding outfit which was designed by Neeta Lulla. She also shared a video of her wedding card, which looks very cute. She captioned the picture, “Wedding cards are here 😍 @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @puneetguptaofficial @puneet_gupta_invitations”

