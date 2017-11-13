Bharti Singh’s bridal shower pictures are out; beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa gives her company; see happy pics

Bharti Singh is all set to tie a knot with her long time beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3 in Goa. Bharti recently shared some pre-wedding photos of her with beau and she looks adorable in it. And now Bharti’s friend Mubeen Saudagar shared some pictures of the couple on Instagram and he captioned it “#celebrations #bridetobe #groomtobe @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 #familyfriends #family @mubeensaudagar #familygettogether ���.”

Bharti is leaving no stone unturned to make her wedding a grand affair. Bharti is wearing the Bride-To-Be sash with a crown and is wearing a blue dress. She looks damn pretty with the sash and the crown. We can’t wait to see more pictures of Bharti’s bridal shower.

Recently, the couple also unveiled their wedding card which gave the location of the wedding which is Goa. The card is decorated with seashells and the aqua blue colour gives the right feel. On a related note, Bharti’s wedding attire will be designed by ace designer Neeta Lulla.