Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa diagnosed with dengue, hospitalised in Mumbai

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who were earlier set to enter in ‘Bigg Boss 12’ house, have been diagnosed with dengue and are hospitalised in Mumbai. As per a report in SpotboyE, detailed check-ups and blood reports have revealed that the couple had dengue. Their doctor advised them to get admitted and they were rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital this morning. As of now, the couple have been kept under observation and will remain in hospital until some sign of improvement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, as per the reports, Bharti is coming up with her own talk show titled ‘Bharti Ka Show – Aana Hi Padega’. The show will feature actors like Riddhima Pandit, Punit Pathak, Avika Gor and Karan Wahi. The show will be a celebrity chat show.