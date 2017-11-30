Bharti Ki Baraat: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosts ‘Mata Ki Chowki’; offers prayer to Goddess Durga

Mumbai: Comedian Bharti Singh all set to tie a knot with boyfriend Haarsh Limbachiyaa in Goa on December 3. Before going to Goa, the couple organised a ‘Mata Ki Chowki’ on Wednesday night in Mumbai.

Bharti and Haarsh were seen seeking blessing to Goddess Durga for the new beginning of their life. At the evening the Television stars attendance like Asha Negi, Ritvik Dhanjani, Mona Lisa Antara with husband Vikrant Singh Rajput and comedian Mubeen Saudagar.

Bharti Singh shared a picture and videos on social media along with captioned, “Grateful for all the things God has showered upon me… Thank you so much for all the love and blessings always”

The auspicious start to the wedding functions❤️ #matakichowki #bhartikibaarat #jaimatadi A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Nov 29, 2017 at 7:03am PST

The auspicious start to the wedding functions❤️ #matakichowki #bhartikibaarat #jaimatadi @h3_entertainment @bharti.laughterqueen @aslimonalisa @vikrant8235 A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Nov 29, 2017 at 7:26am PST

The auspicious start to the wedding functions❤️ #matakichowki #bhartikibaarat #jaimatadi A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:19am PST

The auspicious start to the wedding functions❤️ #matakichowki #bhartikibaarat #jaimatadi A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:22am PST

The auspicious start to the wedding functions❤️ #matakichowki #bhartikibaarat #jaimatadi @rithvik_d @ashanegi A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:14am PST

Recently, Bharti Bangle ceremony was held on Monday in Mumbai in which she look like a doll in a pink lehenga designed by designer Neeta Lulla.

Bangle ceremony… First and one of the most important functions before marriage Super fun with all the girls at the function #weddingdiaries #girlsliketohavefun #happygirlsaretheprettiest #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #bangleceremony #beautifulmemoments A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Nov 29, 2017 at 2:38am PST

Bharti and Haarsh’s wedding theme is ‘Bharti Ki Baraat’. It will be a three-day affair, kicking off with a pool party, followed by cocktail and Sangeet. The D- day will start with a haldi ceremony followed by sundowner wedding and lavish reception at night.