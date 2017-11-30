Bharti Ki Baraat: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosts ‘Mata Ki Chowki’; offers prayer to Goddess Durga
Mumbai: Comedian Bharti Singh all set to tie a knot with boyfriend Haarsh Limbachiyaa in Goa on December 3. Before going to Goa, the couple organised a ‘Mata Ki Chowki’ on Wednesday night in Mumbai.
Bharti and Haarsh were seen seeking blessing to Goddess Durga for the new beginning of their life. At the evening the Television stars attendance like Asha Negi, Ritvik Dhanjani, Mona Lisa Antara with husband Vikrant Singh Rajput and comedian Mubeen Saudagar.
Also Read:Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan at Bharti Singh’s bangle ceremony; see pics
Bharti Singh shared a picture and videos on social media along with captioned, “Grateful for all the things God has showered upon me… Thank you so much for all the love and blessings always”
Grateful for all the things God has showered upon me… Thank you so much for all the love and blessings always 🙏🏼 #feelingblessed #weddingdiaries #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #matakichowki Outfit by: @ashishandshefaliofficial Jewelry: @anmoljewellers @haarshlimbachiyaa30 dressed in outfit by @rohitkverma
Recently, Bharti Bangle ceremony was held on Monday in Mumbai in which she look like a doll in a pink lehenga designed by designer Neeta Lulla.
Bharti and Haarsh’s wedding theme is ‘Bharti Ki Baraat’. It will be a three-day affair, kicking off with a pool party, followed by cocktail and Sangeet. The D- day will start with a haldi ceremony followed by sundowner wedding and lavish reception at night.