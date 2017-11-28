Bharti Ki Baraat: Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan at Bharti Singh’s bangle ceremony; see pics
Mumbai: Bharti Singh is on cloud nine as she will soon tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3 in Goa.
The wedding rituals began on Monday with Bharti’s bangle ceremony in which she looked like a doll in a pink lehenga designed by Neeta Lulla.
Telly stars who joined the celebration included Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan, Mona Lisa and Giaa Maanek and showered lots of love and blessed Bharti during the ceremony.
#BhartiKiBaarat: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s pre-wedding video will melt your heart
Bharti and Haarsh’s wedding theme is ‘Bharti Ki Baraat’. It will be a three-day affair, kicking off with a pool party, followed by cocktail and Sangeet. The D- day will start with a haldi ceremony followed by sundowner wedding and lavish reception at night.
See pics here:
Bride-to-be Bharti Singh all decked up for her first wedding function the #bangleceremony in a beautiful @neeta_lulla outfit. (swipe right for more pics) @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 . . . . . . #bharatikibaarat #bhartisingh #haarsh #bhartiwedsharsh #bridesofinstagram #bangles #comedyqueen #comedians