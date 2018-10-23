Bharat: Disha Patani aces the dropkick act for Salman Khan starrer; watch video

Disha Patani who is prepping up for her upcoming film ‘Bharat‘ is leaving no stone unturned in giving her best and her recent Instagram post proves the same. The actress took to her social media sharing a video of hers performing a sidekick with great strength and intensity.

Sharing the video, Disha tweeted captioning, “#dropkick just chilling #rakeshyadav13 #bharatthefilm”.

View this post on Instagram #dropkick just chilling @rakeshyadav13 #bharatthefilm A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Oct 23, 2018 at 12:32am PDT

Disha will be seen portraying the role of a trapeze artist in the film and has been currently training for the same. Being on top of her game, The actress has time and again been treating the audience with the insights into her training sessions for Bharat.

One of the most anticipated films of the upcoming year, Bharat has been creating a buzz ever since the announcement of the film. Bharat’s release brings back Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar for an Eid release after the 2016 Blockbuster Hit, Sultan. The hit director-actor duo will be marking a hattrick with Bharat after their last outing Tiger Zinda Hai.

The film will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Salman Khan will be recreating his ‘Karan-Arjun’ look which has created immense excitement amongst the audience.

The film is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods. Bharat will be shot across exotic locations in Malta and Abu Dhabi, besides Punjab and Delhi in India. Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bharat’ is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid 2019.